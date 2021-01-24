ADU DHABI—On January 23, UFC 257 main card event featured Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier vs. Connor McGregor.

Winning by Technical Knock Out Dustin had the referee stop the fight at 2:32 mark of round 2.

The fight took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

McGregor started the first round off strong. Focusing on landing strikes with his left hand then to surprised Poirier with a right hook, in which snapped Poirier’s head back. McGregor was taken to the floor but was able to retrieve his stance back on his feet at ease.

As the two lightweight contenders fought in clinch, McGregor connected with multiple shoulder strikes. Poirier had lost the first round, however crucial hard leg kicks were made to McGregor’s calf.

During the second round McGregor landed multiple hard combos. Then McGregor began to catch Poirier’s calf kick, in exchange for punches.

The same round Poirier landed a hard kick to McGregor’s right calf, visibly causing an issue for the ex-retired lightweight. However it wasn’t until Poirier backed McGregor against the cage gate where he rocked McGregor with a series of hard combination’s.

Near the end of the second round the referee called the fight Technical knock out after Poirier dropped McGregor with a right hand.

“The game plan was to kick, wrestle and box,” Poirier said. “[Coach] Mike Brown was big on me throwing calf kicks in this fight, and it worked.”

Poirier out landed McGregor 48-29 in significant strikes, with 18 of those being leg strikes, per UFC Stats.

“It’s hard to take. The highest highs and the lowest lows in this game,” McGregor said at his post fight news conference. “My leg is completely dead. Even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of the leg and it was badly compromised.”

Poirier is currently tied for most UFC lightweight division knockouts with seven.

The first time these two fighters met was in the 2014 featherweight division. McGregor took the victory over Poirier by knock out.