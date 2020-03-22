CALIFORNIA—FBI announced that there has been a ‘significant spike’ in COVID-19 scams on Saturday, March 21. Please be aware of scammers during the coronavirus outbreak, scammers are sending phishing emails to take your personal and financial information.

In this Phishing Scam, fraudsters are posing as health officials from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These scammers send phishing emails that load malware on your devices and take your information like your usernames and passwords.

TIPS:

• Verify the validity of companies, charities or individuals sending you information about the coronavirus. Inspect all URLs carefully to see if they are from legitimate websites.

• Be suspicious of anyone emailing you offers for supplies or treatments for coronavirus or who request your personal information. Look out for typos and grammatical errors.

• Keep anti-malware and anti-virus software updated on your computer.

• Report suspected fraudulent activity to law enforcement.

Suspicious emails might ask you to open an attachment to see the latest Coronavirus-related statistics. If you open the link or attachment you are likely to download malicious software onto your device.

Some suspicious emails claim to offer health advice from medical experts near Wuhan, China where the virus originated. Other scammers target workplace emails with introductions like, “All, Due to the coronavirus outbreak, [company name] is actively taking safety precautions by instituting a Communicable Disease Management Policy.”

Malicious software allows cybercriminals to take control over your computer accessing your personal information and financial data. Once criminals have access to your personal information you could become a victim of identity theft.

Written by Anita Brown and Christianne McCormick