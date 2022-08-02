SANTA MONICA—The city determined that an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 was in attendance at the Santa Monica City Council meeting on July 26 in the Council Chambers at Santa Monica City Hall.

Based on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Health Officer Order, a “close contact” is now defined as anyone who shared the same indoor airspace with someone with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period while they were infectious.

Per Los Angeles County guidance, anyone who was in attendance at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting for more than 15 minutes may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Health Officer Order states that individuals are not required to quarantine away from others if they do not have any symptoms. They should be required requires you to wear a high-quality mask when indoors and when around others for a total of 10 days after that last exposure, get tested 3-5 days after the last exposure, and monitor symptoms through Day 10. Should anyone develop symptoms refer to the County’s isolation requirements outlined here: ph.lacounty.gov/covidisolation.