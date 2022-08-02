WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood City Council, in November 2021, directed staff to develop a Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) strategy.

The CSWB approach will focus on collaboration and crime prevention allowing law enforcement to be able to focus on responding to serious crimes, while helping trained staff, such as security ambassadors, mental health professionals, and outreach workers to address the broader social components of community safety and security. The strategy will bring three broad service areas together in support of West Hollywood community members: Law Enforcement and Emergency Response; Neighborhood Livability; and Health and Human Services.

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release that the planning requires breaking down silos between community groups, encouraging collaborative problem-solving between organizations, and using data collection and analysis to identify how and when to offer services effectively. The CSWB strategy will assist West Hollywood in setting priorities regarding community safety, affirming the continuation of existing services, and examining new approaches to delivering on priorities.

On Monday, August 15, the West Hollywood City Council will be presented with the initial report — the first step in the community process — which will include an assessment of current strengths and opportunities for improvement. An agenda for this regular Council Meeting will be posted a few days prior to the meeting at www.weho.org/councilagendas.

“Community Safety and Well-Being is a term that refers to the ideal state of a sustainable community where everyone is safe, has a sense of belonging, has opportunities to participate, and where people can meet their needs for education, health care, food, housing, income, and social and cultural expression,” said David Wilson, City of West Hollywood City Manager. “This approach expands the focus beyond crime prevention or routine policing and includes well-being and broader issues of community safety and security as a public good. We are looking forward to presenting an initial report to the City Council, engaging the community in further discussions, and developing a plan that takes all these elements into consideration.”

Phase I: Strategy Development

The first phase of this process – Strategy Development and Draft Strategic Priorities – began in early 2022. This has included the participation of members of the City Council; City staff; City Officials and residents from Commissions and Advisory Boards; representatives from neighborhood watch and residential association groups, the business community; and contracted safety and social services providers; as well as the participation of a consultant specializing in CSWB strategic planning.

Work in this first phase has aimed to define what Community Safety and Well-Being means for West Hollywood, how the City and its community partners have worked together over the years to address CSWB challenges, and how the City can enhance its current approaches to reducing crime to ensure resources are being targeted where and when they are needed most.

Phase II: Community Engagement

The next phase of this process – Community Engagement – will follow, beginning in September 2022 and will seek feedback on the draft strategy from residents, businesses, organizations, neighboring government partners, first responders, social services providers, and other key civic groups.

Forthcoming information about the Community Safety and Well-Being strategy, including opportunities to provide feedback, will be posted as it becomes available at www.weho.org/cswb and www.weho.org/news.

For more details about the Community Safety and Well-Being strategic planning process send an email message to cswb@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.