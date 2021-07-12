UNITED STATES—The 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel on 221 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, Texas from July 9 thru July 11 with the theme ‘America Uncanceled.’

Hundreds of conservatives gathered with various speakers in attendance, including Former President, Donald J. Trump, who spoke on July 11.

ACU Chair, Matt Schlapp, and former acting Director of Intelligence, Richard Grenell, from California, had a sit-down discussion during encouraging the silent majority to have the courage to take a stand for what is right.

Grenell, who mentioned the number of Californians present stated, “If somebody has the courage to take a stand, get up, and stand with them.” He spoke regarding school choice and Californians getting to choose which schools their tax dollars are funded to.

On July 9, Donald Trump Jr. spoke to reporters promising, “I will be everywhere,” as we try to win back the House and the Senate in 2022.

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe indicated he was “banned from Twitter” and “wore [it] as a badge.” Project Veritas worked to expose employees from CNN, who allegedly had a vendetta against Donald Trump and Google, and Fox News, whose employees came to PV to report censorship.

“Be Brave. Do Something,” O’Keefe told the crowd.

Texas Representative Dr. Ronny Jackson who served as a physician for three presidents said, “The White House used to be a symbol of power and influence. And now, literally every day it’s looking more and more like an assisted living facility, it’s true.”

“He’s [Joe Bide] confused, He’s lost. He’s disoriented, he stares off into space, he shuffles when he walks. He’s not just aging gracefully at this point.”

Trump took the stage where the crowd chanted, “USA, USA, USA,” and thanked them for their support.

“I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your incredible support and your support of CPAC. You never stopped fighting for me, and I will never, ever stop fighting for you. Promise,” said Trump.

He pointed out some of those present, and spoke about the accomplishments of his administration addressing immigration, asylum fraud, “Remain in Mexico,” over 500 miles of the border wall, deportation of MS-13, and other gang members…a strong military…

Former President Donald Trump called out the Biden administration for America’s decline, in the areas his administration saw accomplishments.

During the CPAC conference, attendees had the opportunity to take part in a poll for the next President of the United States, and Trump won by 50 percent.