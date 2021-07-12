SHERMAN OAKS- On Monday, July 12, at approximately 10:04 a.m. Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 6000 block of North Fulton Avenue in Sherman Oaks for a transformer explosion.

Two transfers, which are below ground electrical vaults, exploded, resulting in a major power outage throughout the area. Almost 2,000 Los Angeles residents were affected by the outage.

“There are power outages affecting the area with numerous ‘stuck elevator’ calls typically related to power outages,” according to LAFD Spokesmen Margaret Stewart.

There have been no reported injuries or fires. LADWP and the Department of Transportation were responding to the scene to handle power and traffic control needs.