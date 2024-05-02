Solo-Vehicle Crash at Reseda, Sesnon Blvd Claims Life, Sparks Fire in Porter Ranch

Porter Ranch, CA – In the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024, a driver lost their life in a fatal crash at the intersection of Reseda and Sesnon Boulevards around 4:15 AM, according to KTLA.

The driver’s vehicle collided with a wall before eventually striking a tree and catching fire. Unfortunately, the driver was declared deceased at the scene. Aerial footage from Sky5 revealed that the vehicle appeared to have continued straight across Sesnon Boulevard.

In the aftermath, officers were seen searching the park with flashlights during the pre-dawn hours. A white tent, indicating the presence of a body, was set up near a large tree by the park’s playground, along with evident burn marks.

No details about the deceased have been released, and there were no other individuals or vehicles involved in the crash. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain whether speed or impairment played a role in the accident.

