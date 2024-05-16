WEST HOLLYWOOD—To celebrate Older Adults Month, West Hollywood will host its 19th Annual West Hollywood Older Adults Health Fair on Tuesday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Admission is free; no RSVP is required.

The Older Adults Health Fair is a no-cost event co-sponsored by Cedars-Sinai and Jewish Family Service LA and will have health screenings, information from more than 25 health and social services community partners, vaccinations, a Human Library activity, complimentary lunch while supplies last, giveaways, and more. Local organizations will provide health and social services information, Cedars-Sinai will conduct health screenings, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will administer COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

There will be limited free parking at the Plummer Park parking lots, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue/N. Vista Street at the north end of the park. Paid parking meters are available in the surrounding area.

West Hollywood provides free transportation to Plummer Park through its Cityline service. Cityline is an accessible alternative to the larger bus system and all shuttles are ADA-accessible. It operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shuttles arrive approximately every 30 minutes. For additional details and a detailed route map, visit www.weho.org/cityline — route maps are available on Cityline shuttles and at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard.

For information on the event contact Becca Lubin, West Hollywood Strategic Initiatives Program Administrator, at (323) 848-6518 or at rlubin@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.