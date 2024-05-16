SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Thursday, May 16 that a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman has been arrested.

Lt. Erika Aklufi of the SMPD informed Canyon News that on Monday, May 13, at 7:14 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault occurring in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk. Witnesses to the incident told dispatchers a young woman was being dragged across the ground by her ponytail.

Responding officers were on scene within minutes and found both the victim and suspect near the Bicknell restrooms. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim, a Venice resident, was jogging southbound on the beach path when the suspect grabbed her ponytail from behind, knocking her to the ground. He pulled her several feet toward the restrooms.

The victim believed that the suspect intended to sexually assault her. Several witnesses intervened in the attack and contacted police. The victim suffered minor physical injuries during the incident.

The suspect was identified as Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., 48 and he is currently on parole for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently homeless and is being held without bail.

On May 15, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Ward with felony counts of:

Kidnapping

Assault with Intent to Commit Rape

Violation of Parole

Lt. Aklufi informed Canyon News via email that “No other reported attacks in Santa Monica.” She added she was unaware of any possible attacks by the suspect involving the LAPD or any other agencies.

Anyone with additional details about the assault is asked to contact Detective James McCoy at james.mccoy@santamonica.gov or CrimeTips@santamonica.gov.