SANTA MONICA—Police officers responded to a car crash on the Santa Monica Freeway in West Los Angeles Saturday morning on June 19 around 4:20 a.m. One person was found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the car crash occurred near Bundy Drive causing three of the four lanes on the freeway to shut down until further notice.

Police officers said the crash involved a pickup truck and a blue car. One of the drivers was driving in the wrong direction. It is unclear which vehicle was going the wrong way.

Further details on the accident and the identity of the victim have yet to be disclosed.