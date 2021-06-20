UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, June 16, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced publicly that the state of Florida would be sharing its law enforcement officers to help secure the U.S. border.

Governor Greg Abbot (R-TX) and Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ), asked the Governor of Florida for backup to help protect the U.S. border. According to reports, there is a surge of migrants coming across the boarder.

Governor Ron DeSantis said in an statement, “I think the sad thing about why we are here today is that this is a created crisis through bad policy.”

“Florida is going to step. We wish we didn’t have to, but if they ask for our support, Florida is going to be there and we are going to do all we can…”

On June 16, GOP Texas Governor, Greg Abbot, made a similar statement,

“The Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility to apply federal law, to secure the border, and to enforce the immigration laws and Texans are suffering as a consequence of that neglect by the Biden administration. In the federal government’s absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done. We will build the wall. We will secure the border, but most importantly, we will restore safety to the citizens living in the lone star state.

NBC’s Lester Holt interviewed Vice President, and former California Senator, Kamala Harris, asking her about her going to the border. Harris’s reply, was, “I haven’t been to Europe either. I don’t see the point you are making.”

According to non-profit, Numbers USA, 173,460 illegal aliens were apprehended by Border Patrol in April 2021.

Congressman, Byron Donalds (R-FL) visited Donna, Texas to what he referred to as, “the Biden Border Crisis.” Rep. Donalds tweeted, “The first thing I see are buses. I wonder where Admin is shipping the problem to?”

A source told Canyon-news that they saw busloads of immigrants coming into Huntsville, AL. Another tipster reported that a plane owned by Barry airlines was flown into Bessemer Municipal Airport in Bessemer, AL full of unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

Canyon-news did reach out to public officials in Alabama to confirm these reports but did not hear back in time for print.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) reported that, “People will die because of Biden’s Border Crisis,” and that there has been a 300 percent increase in fentanyl coming across, and that, affects every community in America.”