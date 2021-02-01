MALIBU—At 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, a crash was reported that transpired on Las Flores Canyon Road at George Road in Malibu, according to Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

A propane tank was driving down a hill that had its brakes loose and struck a hillside, which subsequently overturned and caused the shut down of Las Flores Canyon Road. The road is on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and was shut down for awhile between PCH and Hume road to remove the truck.

Las Flores Canyon Road was opened up again at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported.