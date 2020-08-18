HOLLYWOOD — Leonard Nynik, 94, was last seen on Friday, August 14, on the 1300 block of North Detroit Street in Hollywood before he was found on Sunday, August 16. The Los Angeles Police Department requested the public’s assistance locating Nynik on Saturday, August 15 after his family reported him missing concerned for his safety.

At the time of his disappearance, Nynik was described as an elder Russian male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue striped shirt and blue shorts.

Missing Persons Reports can be initiated with the Los Angeles Police Department for any adult or juvenile. Law enforcement agencies in California do not require a person to wait a specific period of time before reporting a missing person.

In the City of Los Angeles, the Missing Persons Unit of the Detective Support and Vice Division investigates cases of missing adults. For questions regards missing adults, the Adult Missing Persons Unit can be reached at 213-996-1800 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.