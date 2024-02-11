LAVERNE– Crossroad’s High School Basketball team faced a huge hurdle in the secound round of the Division 1 CIF Playoffs on Friday, February 9. They faced the 1-2 punch of Damien of Laverne Senior Phenom Xavier Clinton and 7 foot Junior Center Nate Garcia, fresh off his dominant 28 point performance against the Etiwanda Eagles. This was for the championship of the very talented Baseline league where Damien prevailed 61-49.

Crossroads was also coming off a huge victory over Rancho Christian 67-64 in the first round of the playoffs. But in this next test they would be without Coco Britt, their starting point guard. He gave it a try in warmup. But ultimately was ruled out of the game.

Damien quickly established dominance inside with Garcia, who scored the first eight points of the game. They would take a 13-0 lead and never look back leading by as many as 32 points. The final score of 68-50, and it was never really that close. Xavier Clinton hit 6 three pointers on his way to a game high 24 points.

Damien looked well-rested after the first week bye, and the defense was smothering led by Eli Garner.

Damien advances and will play St. Bernard for a semifinal spot. Crossroads ends their season and will forward to next year.