BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, May 25, Lawrence Lawson was released from jail after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said there was not enough evidence to file a case. Lawson is accused of stabbing another male during a fight in Beverly Hills on May 20. The prosecutor stated that a nearby hotel did not have any cameras in the courtyard where the incident is believed to have transpired, City News Service reported.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious man found bleeding from several wounds at 200 N. Beverly Drive at around 1:45 a.m. on May 20. Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department treated the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

Access to the Beverly Hills Canon Gardens Park and the surrounding businesses were impacted for several hours due to the investigation.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call in Los Angeles, approximately one and a half miles away from the situation in Beverly Hills. Lawson called informing the LAFD operator that he got his injury in Beverly Hills. The suspect was placed under arrest of suspicion of attempted murder where his bail was set at $1 million.