CALIFORNIA—Police authorities reported on Thursday, May 7, that a man might be arrested for allegedly throwing his daughter into a ravine after a few stabbings and a vehicle crash in the area of Palm Desert. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday sheriff deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing that occurred in a parking lot in Indian Wells’.

Sheriff deputies encountered an injured female with several injuries that occurred during an episode of domestic violence, officers said, the woman was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect is a resident of Palm Desert and has been identified as Adam Slater 49, which was reported in a news release. Deputies dispatched a description of Slater and his vehicle in efforts to apprehend him. The California Highway Patrol was dispatched at 9.00 a.m. to a vehicle accident off of Highway 74 south of Vista Point, 5 miles away from Palm Desert. When officers located the vehicle, it was flipped over and had the same description as the suspect’s vehicle.

Witnesses assisted the people in the vehicle, witnesses also informed authorities that the driver of the vehicle emerged from the vehicle and stabbed another person who took a small child from the passenger side of the vehicle.

“The suspect then took the girl from the arms of the male he stabbed. Multiple witnesses saw the suspect take the child and throw her over a steep cliff into a ravine,” the release read. “The suspect then fled on foot into the canyon.”

According to the Sheriff’s Department witnesses at the scene pointed out the suspect’s whereabouts, and Slater was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

The child identified as Slater’s daughter was found dead. Her name and age have not been released.

Adam Slater was taken to a hospital for injuries resulting from the vehicle crash. When Slater is released from the hospital he will be arrested and charged on suspicion of murder. The witness who tried to help Slater’s Daughter sought medical attention for himself after being stabbed.

An ongoing investigation is in process. Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Homicide Tip-line.