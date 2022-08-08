HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, August 4 that charges were filed against Dammion Adkins, 33, who is accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week.

“Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” said District Attorney George Gascón.

“Fortunately, this incident was caught on video, providing crucial evidence that led to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect. I am committed to working with law enforcement and our community partners to increase public safety, so that anyone living, working or visiting Los Angeles County can feel safe anytime of the day or night.”

Adkins is charged with one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

On July 29, at around 2:15 a.m., Adkins allegedly knocked the victim unconscious during an altercation and kicked her while she was on the ground. Hollywood Division officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue for a battery investigation. The investigation revealed that a female victim was kicked in the head by the suspect. The incident was captured on cell phone video and received significant news and social media attention.

On August 3, around 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division arrested Adkins, a resident of Lancaster, for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail Booking#6432300. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez, or Hollywood Division Detectives (213) 972-2967. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222 8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.