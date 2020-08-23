AMERICA— On Saturday night, August 22, another riot was declared in Portland due to life safety danger.

At 9:15 p.m., a large gathering of around 250 people collected around Normandale Park. Some people wore all black clothing, helmets, armor, gas masks, and carried hardened shields. It was evident that the crowd intended to march to the Penumbra Kelly Building because that location has been the target of many riots over the past few months.

Because of the recent riot history, the Portland police attempted to prevent the march to the Penumbra Kelly Building. As officers gathered on the Northeast 47th Avenue overpass, four vehicles approached officers and refused to move. Since officers had to set up their line in front of the cars, a sergeant deflated two tires on one of the vehicles. The other vehicles then left.

The Portland Police Bureau sound truck announced to people marching that the overpass was closed and that they should travel east.

Individuals in the crowd then began to throw rocks, eggs, and glass bottles at officers. At least one person also targeted the Portland Police Air Support Unit airplane with a green laser, which could have caused permanent eye damage for the pilot in addition to disorientation.

The crowd soon dispersed.

Another gathering developed at 10:45 p.m at the Kelly Building blocking vehicular traffic.

Paint balloons, green lasers, eggs, rocks, bottles, and other hard objects were thrown at officers. Someone also brought a mock guillotine with a stuffed bear into the street, and burned the bear and multiple U.S. flags.

One lieutenant was hit in back of head with a glass bottle, but his helmet saved him from any significant injuries. A Portland Fire and Rescue Medic was also hit in the shin with a large rock and suffered a minor laceration to the leg.

At 11:59p.m., the gathering was declared a riot, and after several warnings, officers began making arrests at around 12:35a.m.

Fourteen arrests were made and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

During this event, there were 120 and 140 calls in Portland, including shots fired, assaults, alarms, threats, and suspicious circumstances.