BEVERLY HILLS— Singer and musician John Legend and his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen put their Beverly Hills home up for sale at a price of $23.95 million.

The luxurious house is equipped with a beautiful entrance, high ceilings and enormous outdoor patio ideal for entertaining guests. Legend’s grand piano takes center stage in the middle of their lavish living room. In addition, the house comes with a movie theater and a gym.

The celebrity couple have been consistently renovating and remodeling the house and Legend recently said in the Journal that they just redid the master closets. They were planning to make it their permanent home in California.

Legend and Teigen have two kids, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles and the family has been living in the house for four years with no plans of moving out until they discovered they were pregnant and needed more space for the expanding family.

The pregnancy was unexpected for the couple who had their two children through IVF treatments. Teigen had announced in 2018 that they had no more fertilized embryos left from the treatment to have more kids.

They made the baby announcement via John Legend’s new music video “Wild” on August 13. The five-bedroom Beverly Hills home would be small for a young family of five in addition to Teigen’s mother who lives with the Legend family.

The couple have been sheltering in place under quarantine in their Beverly Hills these few months. Prior to the lock down they moved between their homes in California and New York.

A few months ago Legend and Teigen who already have a penthouse in Manhattan, bought a second unit in their building according to city records.