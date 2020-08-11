AMERICA— An unlawful assembly was declared in Portland on Monday night, August 10 during a protest that took place in which several objects were thrown at officers.

The large gathering formed at 8:00 p.m., and began walking towards the Portland Police North Precinct, a working Community Policing Center, at 9:45 p.m.

Because there had been previous attempts to burn this building down with people inside, the police warned against participating in criminal behavior, including vandalism, unlawful entry to the building, or fire starting.

Some people shined bright strobe lights in officers’ and troopers’ eyes, and others threw items such as eggs, water bottles, and other projectiles at them.

Because of the criminal activity taking place, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly at 11:06p.m.

“To the group near North Precinct: This remains an unlawful assembly. The vicinity of North Precinct remains closed. Do not proceed any closer to North Precinct. All persons must immediately leave the vicinity of North Precinct by traveling to the north and/or west,” the Portland Police tweeted.

Officers told the crowd that failure to leave the area could result in arrest, citation, or crowd control agents being used.

More objects were thrown at officers including golf balls, rocks, and potatoes.

An officer was hit in the face with a ball bearing, but his face shield protected him from injury.

Another officer suffered from an arm injury, a hyperextended elbow, and was treated and released from the hospital.

There were 9 arrests made at the event. No CS gas was used.