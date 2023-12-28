MALIBU—The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Malibu region thru Saturday, December 10 at 10 p.m. where dangerous rip currents are possible in the area.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, moderate coastal flooding is expected per the NWS. In addition, a High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. Local sets of 15 to 20 feet will be likely near Point Conception, as well as Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes Beaches.

Other regions that can be impacted include Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

The flooding of sea water is possible during the time frame, and parking lots, beaches and walkways can be impacted. No significant damage is expected to roads or structures.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can lead to injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats.

From today through Saturday there can be residual high tides of 6.0 to 6.5 feet that can increase the coastal flooding risk.

The NWS is informing the public to take necessary steps to ensure safety to flood-prone property. Motorists are warned to NOT drive around barricades or through water with unknown depths.