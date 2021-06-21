MELROSE—On Tuesday, June 15, a man was arrested for allegedly punching a 12-year-old boy in the face on Melrose Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department took the man into custody on suspicion of battery.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Rankin, 50, and was arrested around 5:45 p.m. that same day. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the boy was not taken to the hospital.

Bystanders heard Rankin say he was going to, “kill the boy’s entire Jewish family.” Bystanders also posted multiple videos of the incident on social media and of the suspect.

Rankin faces felony battery charges, and according to records, he has no set bail. The LAPD is further investigating the incident and has yet to release further details about what happened.