BEL AIR—A nude homeless man was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a Bel Air home on Thursday, June 17. The Los Angeles Police Department took him into custody that day around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Paul Kiyan, 34, and was arrested in the 1000 block of Casiano Road. Kiyan was also caught on video killing the homeowners two pet parakeets. Police said Kiyan was able to get into the home using a garage opener he had found in an unlocked car out front.

Homeowner Mat Sabz was upstairs getting dressed when he heard the man downstairs and thought it was his wife. Sabz’s wife then called him and said there was an intruder in their house. Sabz’s wife was able to see the man through the security system on her phone. The video showed Kiyan walking around the pool outside naked before entering the home where he walked around the kitchen and other living areas.

When Sabz called out to Kiyan, he did not stop and approached him. Sabz then ran into his room, shut the door, and jumped off of his balcony onto his car parked just below. Sabz ran from the house, where he proceeded to call the police.

Private security and the LAPD arrived at the house shortly after. The homeowners said Kiyan was in their home for around 45 minutes. Kiyan was arrested at the scene and is being charged with burglary and animal cruelty.

The homeowners commented and said they are no longer staying in their home for the time being and are thankful no one was hurt. Their two young children were not home at the time of the incident.