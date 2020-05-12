LAUREL CANYON—ABC7 Southern California reported that 26-year-old tattoo artist, Daniel Silva has been arrested for the murder of friend and YouTuber, Corey La Barrie at the hospital where he was being treated for car accident injuries that occurred on May 10 at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Silva was driving the car when he lost control and hit a stop sign and a tree in the Valley Village area. Los Angeles Police reported that the car Silva was driving was a 2020 McLaren 600LT with La Barrie sitting in the front seat after leaving his 25th birthday party. Witnesses said they had been drinking at the party before the accident. 25-year-old, La Barrie mentioned in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on May 9 that he and friends were planning on a live stream via Twitch and mentioned, “we might get a little bit drunk” in light of his birthday celebration. La Barrie was pronounced dead at the hospital after he and Silva were transported in for a consultation.

Reports state that Silva tried to flee the scene but was stopped by onlookers before getting away. The Valley Traffic Division told Canyon News Reporter that a press release will be presented today, May 12. According to Silva’s Instagram post on May 10, this will not be the first time Silva is facing facing jail time. The Instagram photo was posted to Silva’s stories, a feature that posts pictures for 24 hours. The picture had an arrow pointing to his brother, Michael and and one to himself to point out who was who in the 5-year-old photo. Text was inserted mentioning his brothers passing at age 24 (not even a day shy of La Barrie’s age). Silva also stated that he had only been out of jail for a week long when the photo was taken.

According to ET reports, Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $200,000 bail.