MALIBU—The Malibu City Council on January 10 extended the deadlines for commercial, residential, and institutional zoning districts to comply with the City’s Dark Sky Ordinance to October 15, 2022. The extension is in response to concerns about non-compliance and community feedback requesting additional time and information about the requirements. The Dark Sky Ordinance is meant to decrease light pollution to protect Malibu’s wildlife, habitats and quality of life. The compliance period for gas stations remains October 15, 2019.

The city of Malibu reported on its website that on February 14, the city issued a Request for Proposals for consulting services to assist with public outreach and implementation of the Dark Sky Ordinance, including workshops, with dates to be announced. On February 28, staff updated the Malibu City Council on the public outreach, the status of the lighting expert consultant, and enforcement and compliance to date. The video and staff report from the February 28 update to Council are available to view on-demand (Dark Sky item begins at 2:21:45).

City staff are ready to assist anyone who needs information or guidance by phone or email at TEaton@malibucity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 273. For more details about the Dark Sky Ordinance, including planning applications, Dark Sky requirements by zoning district, outdoor lighting basics, meetings and contact information, and to sign up for Dark Sky Ordinance e-notifications, visit www.MalibuCity.org/DarkSky.