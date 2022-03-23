SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department and family and friends are asking for assistance to help locate Oscar Alejandro Hernandez who has been reported missing.

The LAPD reported that Oscar was last seen on March 16, at 2:30 a.m., in the Griffith Park area, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer with California license plate “7UVP993.” He has not been seen or heard from since. His family is concerned for his safety.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 486-0260. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters can go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.