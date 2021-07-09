WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Wednesday, July 7, the City of West Hollywood appointed David Wilson as the New City Manager. As City Manager, he is the Chief Administrative Officer of the City and has direct responsibility for the City’s departments, daily operations, and divisions.

Wilson will also implement the broad policy goals and ongoing strategic programs of the City Council. Prior to becoming City Manager, Wilson served as the Assistant City Manager, focusing on internal operations. He has also served as the Budget and Compensation Manager, Director of Finance and Technology Services, a Senior Management Analyst in the City Manager’s Department, and a Project Development Administrator in the Redevelopment & Housing.

“I am excited to welcome David Wilson as our next City Manager of West Hollywood,” said Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “He’s someone who not only performs under pressure but is also someone that his team can rely on. Professionally, he began his service to our City as an intern and has made his work in West Hollywood the focus of his career. His demonstrated understanding of City Hall’s day-to-day operations as well as our City’s finances give all of us confidence in his abilities as we face the transition ahead. His commitment to equity and excellence is exactly what’s needed in this moment. He is the right person at the right time, and I am personally committed to doing all I can to help him succeed. I hope everyone at City Hall and in our community will do the same.”

Davids holds a master’s degree in Planning from the School of Policy, Planning, and Development at the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California Berkeley in Political Economy of Industrial Societies.

“I am honored to have been selected by the City Council to serve as the next City Manager,” said Wilson. “West Hollywood is an extraordinary place to live, work, and play, and I look forward to my new role working collaboratively with the City Council, West Hollywood’s various communities, and City staff. Some of my initial priorities will be recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening City facilities to the public, and moving forward with the visioning process for the next 30 years of cityhood.”