WOODLAND HILLS- On Wednesday, July 7, the Thousands Oaks Police Department arrested Terry Shook, a 32-year-old man from Woodland Hills, for committing multiple identity theft crimes in Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Los Angeles County.

On June 2 and 3, several Thousand Oaks residents reported thefts from open garages and unlocked vehicles. One victim’s wallet was stolen and within hours the credit cards were fraudulently used at seven locations in Woodland Hills. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Terry Shook after obtaining video of him, and his vehicle.

On Sunday, July 4, around 3:00 a.m., a suspect was seen on video forcing open two drop boxes for businesses in the city of Camarillo. The suspect stole checks from both locations and deposited them into an account. Investigators were able to positively identify Shook as the suspect after reviewing the video.

Shook is a transient who moves between Ventura County and Los Angeles County and has a criminal history. A search of his vehicle revealed stolen driver’s licenses, stolen mail, and stolen credit cards from Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, and Los Angeles County. Shook was also in possession of an airsoft gun, ammunition, a controlled substance, and a baton.

Shook is on Post Release Community Supervision (PCRS), has an active warrant for his arrest by the US Marshalls for a fraud violation, and has a felony warrant from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for a violation of PCRS.

Thousand Oaks Police investigators arrested Shook for his outstanding warrants, a felon in possession of ammunition, identity theft, and possession of personal identifying information with prior convictions. Camarillo Police arrested Shook for forgery, identity theft, and vandalism.