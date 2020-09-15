UNITED STATES−President Donald Trump has been under scrutiny regarding his handling of the coronavirus.

“In December 2019, a novel new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China, causing global outbreaks of what is now known as, COVID-19,” The White House website states.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 was on January 20 and reported on January 22, 2020.

On January 14, The World Health Organization (WHO) sent out a tweet admitting that investigations being done on the coronavirus were conducted by the Chinese government.

The Coronavirus Task Force spoke at a press briefing on January 31, 2020, were Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, and the Director of the Center for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield were in attendance.

Dr. Redfield reported the numbers of infected persons worldwide, where 9,700 were contained in China. He reported 6 confirmed cases in the U.S.

President Trump declared a public health emergency under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d), in response to COVID-19.

“In accordance with this declaration beginning at 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, February 2, the U.S. government will implement temporary measures to detect and contain the coronavirus proactively and aggressively,” said President Trump

He reported that any U.S. citizen who was in the Hubei Province of China in the last 14 days prior to attempting re-entry into the United States would be subject to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine to ensure they have not contracted the virus or pose a public health risk.

President Trump signed a proclamation exercising his authority pursuant to section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus aka; COVID-19.

Open borders activists criticized the January 31, proclamation, over travel limitations placed on illegal and legal aliens to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

President Trump declared a National State of Emergency due to COVID-19 on March 1, 2020.

On March 31, The Washington Post reported President Trump as not taking responsibility for the slow rollout of testing and faulty test kits.

On April 11, The New York Times wrote, “An examination reveals the President was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning, and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.”

A New York Times headline from April 16 read, “WHO Warned Trump About Coronavirus Often And Early.”

Protests transpired over Trump’s decision to defund the World Health Organization. According to EveryCRSReport.com, the U.S. is the largest government contributor of The WHO, which is 22 percent of the organization’s core budget(an estimated $112.6 million FY2020).