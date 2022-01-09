SANTA MONICA—A delivery driver witnessed their vehicle being stolen while dropping off food at a building located on Santa Monica Boulevard and 25th Street. The incident transpired on Monday, January 3.

According to officials the driver left the vehicle running with the keys inside. As the driver returned the suspect was already in the act.

In a social media post the SMPD stated that they have advised delivery drivers to keep their cars off and their keys on them while making a delivery. They added that it just takes a second for a crime of opportunity to occur.

This crime happens more often than what the public would think stated the SMPD.

Around the country there have been cases where deliver drivers have been assaulted and robbed while on the clock. A Door Dash driver was dragged from his car during a robbery.

There was another case where a driver in his 70’s had his car stolen while delivering a pizza. According to reports the man had been delivering pizzas for several years because social security wasn’t enough to cover the bills for he and his wife.