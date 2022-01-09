SHERMAN OAKS—Two women were said to have been house-sitting for the social media influencer, Florence Mirsky when a home invasion occurred.

The incident is said to have occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6 at the 3100 block of Sherwood Place which overlooks Ventura and Beverly Glen Boulevards. According to police officials, the robbery was most likely premeditated since roads leading up to the residence are long and treacherous.

The victims were asleep when three masked suspects entered the multi-million dollar home. When they awoke, they found the suspects pointing guns to their heads. The three proceeded to bound the two victims with zip ties and ransack the home.

There was no evidence of forced entry. Investigators suspect one was able to pick a lock.

The victims phones were taken from them before the intruders left the home. The two used the home’s Ring doorbell app to contact Mirsky after waiting for a period of time. The Ring app sent a notification to Mirsky’s phone. She contacted officials shortly after she received the message.

It is unknown what other items were taken and there currently isn’t a description of the suspects.