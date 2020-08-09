MALIBU—Singer and Actress Demi Lovato celebrated her five-month anniversary with actor Max Ehrich on Friday night, August 7, at the same venue as their prior engagement celebration in Malibu, California.

Lovato, 27, and her actor fiancé, 29, celebrated by going to Nobu, a renowned restaurant in Malibu. Lovato was dressed in a bright pink dress paired with black heart shaped earrings with a Chanel bag at her side. The couple met up with Nikita Dragun for the dinner. Lovato posted their night out on her Instagram story.

“It’s the ring for me… it’s the supportive friend for me… it’s the 5-month anniversary for me,” Dragun captioned her video as Lovato reshared the image to her social media account. Ehrich also shared a photo from the night out as well, writing “I love you baby happy anniversary.”

Ehrich and Lovato were confirmed dating near March of 2020 and became engaged on July 22 in Malibu, California.

Demi Lovato is a singer and also a two-time Grammy nominee. She began her acting career in the television series Barney & Friends as a child and rose to fame with Disney Channel shows and movies including Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 along with her singing career winning MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Ehrich has spent much of his life on television as well starring in the CBS opera The Young and the Restless, 2019 Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo and Lifetime series American Princess.