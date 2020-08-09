MALIBU— The annual Malibu “End Of The Summer Festival” has been canceled due to the current COVID pandemic. The Kiwanis Club founded the 36-year-old celebration and, in 2017, was taken over by the “Boys and Girls Club of Malibu.” The celebration was subsequently remodeled to the style of a “county fair.” The fair, famous for its chili cook off, not only exists for pleasure but also fuels programs in the area.

The festival, recognized for the savory corn dog, buttery popcorn, and festive rides, has been a successful fundraising vehicle. The festival has raised a lot of money for the county programs, with the loss of this year’s festival also means a vast loss of money. BGCM is facing a huge money deficit now.

Last year alone, the BGCM alone made 350,000 dollars and distributed 60,00 to local charities. BGCM would not be the only one to feel the damage from the festival’s cancellation but also the charities it supports. Talks of a virtual fundraiser have been mentioned, but nothing concrete has been announced. BGCM started as a student support program but has now branched to many parts of the community, it has a hand in the Community Wellness Center and also a community pantry for COVID relief. This summer the club has been running a summer camp for children, the camp is a five-week affair. The BGCM has asked locals to continue supporting the club as it goes through these difficult times.