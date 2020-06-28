HOLLYWOOD—Demi Lovato announced her new four-part documentary series with YouTube on Thursday, June 25.

Following her 2017 YouTube Originals documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato is releasing the yet-untitled 4-part series. Directed by Michael D. Ratner and produced by OBB Pictures, the documentary will follow the singer’s personal and musical journey over the past three years.

The follow-up for Lovato’s Simply Complicated was put on hold after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. After her two-year hiatus, Lovato returned to perform her single ‘Anyone’ at the Grammys this January and also sang the National Anthem at the 54th Super Bowl in February.

Talking about her journey on Ashley Graham’s podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Lovato said, “I’m not willing to destroy my mental health to look a certain way, anymore.” The singer spoke on how she overcame her struggles against depression, and body shaming, by saying that “it’s more about body acceptance than body positivity.”

YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl presented Lovato’s docuseries along with a slew of new originals in the 2020 NewFronts, held from June 22-26. More details to be revealed soon.