MALIBU — On July 22, singer and actress Demi Lovato, 27, revealed via Instagram that she and actor Max Ehrich, 29, were engaged.

The “Skyscraper” singer wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she added.

Ehrich also posted to his Instagram with the caption, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”

They both shared pictures taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos on the beach with a shining diamond ring by jeweler Peter Marco.

In May, the couple confirmed their relationship in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s music video for their song “Stuck with U,” where they are seen sharing a kiss.