UNITED STATES—On November 19, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention issued a statement including guidelines for Americans people to celebrate Thanksgiving with cases of the coronavirus on the rise. Many U.S. governors in Democrat-run cities have put forth their own set of mandates banning large gatherings for the holiday.

According to the CDC, more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last seven days. Among their suggestions are for people to celebrate Thanksgiving with the people you live with.

The CDC’s list of do’s and don’ts include not visiting those with an increased risk of getting sick; to stem the spread by not traveling with or to visit anyone who is exhibiting symptoms or has been exposed to anyone with coronavirus.

Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada mandated that masks be worn both indoors and outdoors, and in the presence of anyone outside of one’s household. In addition, bars, restaurants are limited to 25 percent capacity, retail establishments reduced to 50 percent capacity. Public gatherings including churches and other places of worship, weddings, funerals, and casinos are limited to 50 attendees or no more than 25 percent capacity. Sisolak is allowing hair salons, massage, and spa therapies to continue operating as normal.

On November 13, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a two-week pause or freeze over Thanksgiving. Oregon is one of the states with consequences for those not abiding new restrictions.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have been scrutinized for California mandates including a county-wide curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Restaurants with outdoor seating are at 25 to 50 percent capacity. Restaurants offering indoor dining is suspended in Los Angeles County starting Wednesday, November 25.

“It’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you ad you get 30 days of jail time,” stated White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On November 20, President Trump proclaimed “National Families Week.”

“Families are — and will always be — the basic building block of our society,” said President Trump.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim November 22 through November 28, 2020, as National Family Week. I invite communities, churches, and individuals to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor our Nation’s families.”