UNITED STATES−Karen Whitsett (D-MI) reportedly came under fire by Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and the Michigan Democratic party after taking a moment to thank the President for announcing the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine that aided in saving Rep. Whitsett’s life.

Rep. Whitsett and other COVID-19 survivors were invited to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump. Whitsett expressed her gratitude, “Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett said. “I did not know that saying thank you had a political line… I thought just saying thank you, meant, ‘thank you.’”

The Democratic 13th Congressional District of Detroit plans to censure Whitsett for reportedly, “breaking protocol,’ by meeting with the President of the United States.

Democratic Chairman for the 13th District, Jonathan Kinloch spoke out publicly against Whitsett saying,

“At the end of the day, we have political systems. We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason,” Kinloch stated. “[Representatives] belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

Rep. Karen Whitsett: No political line in "thank you" Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett spoke to the President and Vice President about her experience recovering from Coronavirus. "Thank you for everything that you have done." Posted by The White House on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Whitsett had been sick with the coronavirus since March. Her breathing had reportedly become labored. The state of Michigan had orders not to use the Hydroxychloroquine drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Whitsett reported that she had to beg for the drug. Once administered, Whitsett saw results within hours.

Whitsett @KayLyme called attention to her case by Tweeting out thanks to the President. Whitsett was also interviewed by multiple news sources calling out Governor Whitmer saying “I threw her under the bus and drove the bus over her. This is payback.”

“As long as you [Whitmer] are not doing your job and black lives are being lost in the city Detroit, I will continue to throw you under the bus, drive it over you, and drag you by your hair behind the bus because you need to do your job and stop crucifying the people in the northern part of Michigan for doing the stay-at-home order and not assisting the people in the southwest part of Detroit for not being able to stay at home. You are not assisting them to do so.”