HOLLYWOOD—A fire erupted in a vacant Hollywood home that threatened nearby buildings on Saturday, April 25.

LAFD responded to 5942 West Barton Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. when they discovered a single family dwelling engulfed in fire threatening additional buildings on at least two sides. Firefighters were described as in “defensive mode” during the operation.

By 4:38 a.m. firefighters extinguished the flames preventing the other buildings from sustaining any damage.

Arson detectives are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The condition of the single family home is unknown. No injuries were reported.