UNITED STATES—Losing a tooth, or several, can change the way you eat, speak, and feel about your smile. Modern dentistry offers two well-established paths to replacing missing teeth: implants and dentures. Each works in a different way, and the best choice depends on your bone health, lifestyle, and long-term goals. Here’s a closer look at how the two compare so you can have a more informed conversation with your dentist.

1. How they work

Dental implants are small titanium posts that a surgeon places into the jawbone to act as artificial tooth roots. Once the implant fuses to the bone, a crown, bridge, or fixed denture attaches on top. The result feels and functions much like a natural tooth.

Dentures, by contrast, are removable appliances designed to rest on the gums. A full denture replaces an entire arch of teeth, while a partial denture fills in the gaps when some natural teeth remain. They rely on suction, clasps, or denture adhesive to stay in place rather than being anchored in the bone.

2. Bone health and the jaw

When a tooth is lost, the jawbone underneath begins to shrink because it no longer receives the pressure of chewing. Implants help slow that bone loss because they transfer chewing forces directly into the jaw, much like a natural root would. Patients who choose dental implants in Fullerton often do so because they want to preserve the shape of their face and prevent the sunken look that can develop over time without root stimulation.

Traditional dentures sit on top of the gums and do not stimulate the bone underneath. Over the years, this can cause the jaw to gradually resorb, which is one reason long-term denture wearers sometimes need their appliances refitted or relined to keep them comfortable.

3. Daily comfort and function

Because implants are anchored in the jaw, they let people bite into apples, chew steak, and laugh without worrying about slipping. Speech tends to feel natural quickly because nothing is covering the roof of the mouth.

Modern dentures have come a long way and can look very lifelike, but they take some getting used to. Many wearers adjust within a few weeks, though certain foods such as corn on the cob, sticky candy, and very tough meats may stay off the menu. A well-fitted denture should feel secure, though some movement during eating or speaking is normal, especially in the lower arch.

4. The procedure and timeline

Getting implants is a process. After an initial evaluation and imaging, the dentist surgically places the post, and the bone needs several months to heal and bond with the implant before the final crown is attached. Patients who have lost significant bone may need a bone graft before surgery, which extends the timeline further.

Dentures move faster. Impressions are taken, the appliance is fabricated in a lab, and most patients are wearing their new teeth within a few weeks. For someone who needs a working set of teeth quickly, that speed is one of the bigger advantages.

5. Cost and longevity

Dentures usually have a lower upfront cost, which makes them an accessible option for patients replacing several teeth at once. They typically need to be relined every few years and replaced roughly every five to ten years as the gums and jaw change shape.

Implants carry a higher initial price tag, but the implant itself is designed to last for decades when cared for properly. The crown on top may eventually need replacing, but the titanium post is meant to stay in place permanently. Looking at lifetime cost rather than upfront cost can change the picture considerably for many patients.

6. Care and maintenance

Implants are cleaned the same way as natural teeth, brushing twice a day, flossing, and keeping up with regular dental visits. There are no special soaking solutions or adhesives to manage.

Dentures need to be removed daily for cleaning. Most wearers brush them with a soft denture brush, soak them overnight in a cleaning solution, and rinse the mouth and gums thoroughly before reinserting. Skipping these steps can lead to staining, odor, and gum irritation over time.

7. Who is a good candidate for each

Implants generally work best for adults who are in good general health, have enough jawbone to anchor the post (or are willing to consider a graft), and do not smoke heavily. Conditions like uncontrolled diabetes or certain medications can affect healing and should be discussed with the dentist beforehand.

Dentures remain an option for almost anyone, including people with significant bone loss or other medical factors that make surgery less appealing. They are often chosen by patients who want a faster timeline, a lower upfront cost, or who simply prefer to avoid a surgical procedure.