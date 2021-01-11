UNITED STATES−News reports that President Trump may not be permitted to finish his term has been debunked by the Department of Defense.

On January 8, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi admitted publicly, that she had spoken to General Mark Miley in an attempt to undermine President Trump’s authority for the remainder of his term.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Miley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. The situation of the unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in her statement on Friday, January 8.

While Capitol Police, Secret Service, and the FBI are attempting to investigate and uncover who, of all of the groups [approximately 5,000 people] who were present in DC, and who was responsible for the storm and murders that took place at the U.S. Capitol. Four people have lost their lives.

In addition to the 14-year Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt, from San Diego, there were also two individuals killed from Alabama, and one member of the Capitol Police. Their murders are under investigation.

“The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible,” said Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) publicly blamed President Trump for the violent protests at the Capitol building. Very soon afterward, they announced their intentions to have the President impeached with less than two weeks left in office.

“If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” Pelosi stated in her letter.

Pentagon officials have indicated that they will not allow Pelosi’s partisan efforts to interfere with their investigation.

“Mr. Trump is still the Commander in Chief; unless he is removed, the military is bound to follow his lawful orders. While military officials can refuse to carry out orders they view as illegal or slow the process by sending those orders for careful legal review, they cannot remove the President from the chain of command. That would amount to a military coup” Department of Defense officials stated.

In the aftermath of attacks at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, and many other members of Congress sent out messages via social media condemning the violence, asking for peace, and offering condolences for the lives lost.

Department of Defense Executive Secretary David S. Soldow provided the following timeline and details of the U.S. National Guard, Capitol Police, and other Security put into place prior to the Trump Save America Rally and the Certification of Election results.

Timeline from Sec of Defense