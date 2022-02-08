HOLLYWOOD—Well, it’s fun being nominated come awards season, unless you’re getting nominated for a Razzie. Yes, the nominees for the 2022 Razzie Awards were announced on Monday, February 7. Leading the pack was the musical of “Diana” with 9 nominations including Worst Picture. The live-animated feature “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring LeBron James earned four nods, and deservedly so. Whew the acting in that picture was horrid people. Not trying to laugh, but Bruce Willis earning his own category was brutal people.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Worst Picture

-“Diana: The Musical”

-“Infinite”

-“Karen”

-“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

-The Woman in the Window”

Worst Actress

-Amy Adams “The Woman in the Window”

-Jeanna de Waal “Diana: The Musical”

-Megan Fox “Midnight in the Switchbgrass”

-Taryn Manning “Karen”

-Ruby Rose “Vanquish”

Worst Actor

-Scott Eastwood “Dangerous”

-Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) “Diana: The Musical”

-LeBron James “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

-Ben Platt “Dear Evan Hansen”

-Mark Wahlberg “Infinite”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Amy Adams “Dear Evan Hansen”

-Sophie Cookson “Infinite”

-Erin Davie (As Camilla) “Diana: The Musical”

-Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) “Diana: The Musical”

-Taryn Manning “Every Last One of Them”

Worst Supporting Actor

-Ben Affleck “The Last Duel”

-Nick Cannon “The Misfits”

-Mel Gibson “Dangerous”

-Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) “Diana: The Musical”

-Jared Leto “House of Gucci”

Worst Screen Couple

-Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number “Diana: The Musical”

-LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

-Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent “House of Gucci”

-Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal “Dear Evan Hansen”

-Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

-“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

-“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

-“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

-“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

-“The Woman in the Window” (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

Worst Director

-Christopher Ashley “Diana: The Musical”

-Stephen Chbosky “Dear Evan Hansen”

-“Coke” Daniels “Karen”

-Renny Harlin “The Misfits”

-Joe Wright “The Woman in the Window”

Worst Screenplay

-“Diana: The Musical” by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

-“Karen” by “Coke” Daniels

-“The Misfits” Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

-“Twist” by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

-“The Woman in the Window” by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

The winners of the 2022 Razzies will be announced on Saturday, March 26, one day before the 94th annual Academy Awards are handed out.