WOODLAND HILLS—At 6:03 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, a man was walking across a crosswalk on Ventura Boulevard on Ponce Avenue when he was struck by a car, the Los Angeles Daily News first reported.

The driver fled the scene immediately. The victim, who has been identified as a 35 year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department was able to locate the driver involved in the crash through registration records, and the 44-year-old man was taken into police custody.

The LAPD are still investigating the case.