SHERMAN OAKS—Diego Armando Ramos Duarte, 25, of Van Nuys was killed after his vehicle veered off the 101 Freeway and crashed into a tree and a guardrail at around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

This accident occurred just a day before another collision which injured one and killed another. Both accidents took place on the same freeway.

According to reports, the driver was headed northbound on the Ventura Freeway at Coldwater Canyon Avenue at an unknown speed.

An investigator stated that for an unknown reason, Duarte, who was in a silver 2014 Ford Mustang, allowed the vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder of the freeway and down the tree-lined embankment.

The left front of the vehicle collided with a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then collided with a metal guard rail located on the US-101 northbound on-ramp from Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

An investigation into this case is currently underway. It is being led by the California Highway Patrol.