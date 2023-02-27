STUDIO CITY—A multi-car crash that transpired on Sunday, February 26, killed one and left one injured on the 101 freeway near Studio City.

The collision involving two vehicles was reported around 2:45 a.m.

Paramedics were dispatched to the west bound freeway near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene when officials arrived. Another person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The accident was cleared by 8:00 a.m.

It is unknown what led up to the accident.

