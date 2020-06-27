UNITED STATES — The upcoming Disney live-action remake “Mulan” has been delayed once again by the studio. The film is now slated for an Aug. 21 release.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” Disney’s co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman said in joint statement on Friday, June 26.

“Mulan” was originally set to open on March 27, but it was cancelled along with almost every movie release at the time due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 12, “Mulan” director Niki Caro issued a message via the film’s Twitter page.

“We hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe,” Caro said.

On April 3, Disney decided to push the date to July 24.

“Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together,” Horn and Bergman added in the statement.

The $200 million budget film has the Chinese moviegoing market as one of its main targets. The film’s release had already been comprised before the March delay, as Chinese theaters closed earlier than U.S. venues.

“Mulan’s” delay comes a day after Warner Bros. did the same to its highly anticipated “Tenet”. The studio postponed the film’s release for Aug. 12.

The Christopher Nolan film was originally slated for a July 15 release. On June 12, the release date was pushed back to July 31.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” Warner Bros. said on Thursday, June 25.