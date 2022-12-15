CELEBRITY—DJ and Co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13, at around 11:15 a.m. TMZ first reported.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, published a statement of his passing on Wednesday, December 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she told People.

Allison contacted the police department when she discovered that he left their home without his car on Tuesday. His body was found at a hotel in Los Angeles later after police received a call about a shooting at that same location. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No details regarding a suicide note have been released.

Boss was known for his dancing talent and was a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance which is where is met his wife. 24 hours before his passing he posted a TikTok of him dancing and reportedly appeared jovial.

He had various roles in many dance-themed film projects like Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, the Step Up franchise, and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. Stephen started DJing on Ellen’s show in 2014, and was with her until the show ended in May 2022. He was promoted to executive producer on the show in 2020.

He was an Alabama native and studied dance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University. Some of his influences were Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire who he aspired to be like.

Many celebrities posted their messages of mourning on social media. “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge,” Questlove posted on Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

According to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, something to look out for when concerned that a person may be suicidal is a change in behavior or the presence of entirely new behaviors. This is of sharpest concern if the new or changed behavior is related to a painful event, loss, or change.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.