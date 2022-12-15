WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is informing the public on ways to celebrate 2023 at VIBEZ: A Sober New Year Celebration, West Hollywood’s premier alcohol- and drug-free for New Year’s Eve.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the theme of this year’s event is “Astrological Wellness” and there will be drag entertainment, dancing, and light refreshments as well as other fun wellness activities such as tarot and palm readings, psychics, star charting and more! The event will provide a safe space for sober people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others in recovery, away from the typical substance-heavy events and parties that mark the holiday.

West Hollywood has co-sponsored a New Year’s Eve event since 2014. VIBEZ is organized by the nonprofit organization, The Phoenix, and will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, starting at 9 p.m. and will run until 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 1200 N. Vista Street. There will be an All Recovery Meeting at 8 p.m. followed by the New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 9 p.m.

VIBEZ is a free event. Attendees must be 18 or older to attend. Advance RSVP is encouraged, as Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall has limited capacity. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2hvdd4cc. Attendees are asked to be respectful of the neighboring residential area when arriving and leaving the event. Limited parking is available in both the north (N. Vista Avenue entrance near Fountain Avenue) and south (Santa Monica Boulevard entrance) parking lots at Plummer Park.

For additional details about VIBEZ: A Sober New Year Celebration, please contact Andy Short at ashort@thephoenix.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496