WEST HOLLYWOOD—Fans who miss eating Dodger Dogs can now have them delivered to the Los Angeles area. Home Plates, a service that launched exclusively on Postmates on Saturday, July 25, will begin to deliver Dodger Dogs and stadium favorites to people’s houses.

The Dodgers collaborates with Home Plates, which meals and packages are produced by Home Team Kitchens. Home Plates provides Dodger Stadium food favorites, including Dodger Dogs, garlic fries, micheladas, and snacks as well as other dessert options. Thin-crust Brooklyn-style pizza, Carne Asada Helmet Nachos, and Dodger Blue Gelato are specifically offered to customers by Home Plates.

Home plates is now serving residents in Hollywood and West Hollywood but is planning to expand the service area throughout Los Angeles. For those who want to have a ballpark experience and enjoy the stadium food, they can find Home plates on Postmates and get the food made by Home Team Kitchen.

“In launching Home Plates, we’re bringing the unforgettable Dodger Stadium experience home to Angelenos. Los Angeles sports fans will now have year-round access to their favorite stadium flavors, whether it’s for a gourmet game day, celebration or just to satisfy an everyday craving,” said Tucker Kain, president of Dodgers business enterprise in a statement.

“Home Plates will bring together the best in the business as we build on our groundbreaking partnership with Postmates and enlist the culinary expertise of Home Team Kitchens to serve our fans a taste of a Dodger Stadium,” said Kain.