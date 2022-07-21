LOS ANGELES- On Tuesday, July 19 the 2022 MLB All-Star game was held at iconic Dodgers Stadium, as the American League extended their nine game winning streak edging the National League, 3-2 in front of more than 52,518 passionate fans.

It marked the first time Dodgers Stadium has held the All-Star game since 1980. The Midsummer Classic got off to a Hollywood start from the first pitch. On the mound was Dodger legend Clayton Kershaw, who surprisingly made his first All-Star Game start of his illustrious career. At the plate: reigning AL MVP and international star Los Angeles Angel Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani was aggressive swinging at the first pitch, a single up the middle to lead off the game. Kershaw has a reputation of being one of the fiercest competitors in Dodgers history. The Wiley southpaw then immediately countered by picking him off first base.

Whether it was a cunning, heady play by Kershaw, or a bush league move is up for personal debate. Either way both players laughed it off and it was a fun moment.

The NL had six Dodgers represented including Mookie Betts, as the Dodger outfielder hit an RBI single for the first run of the game. St. Louis Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin sporting a perfect 11-0 record had a rough outing. First, Los Angeles native and current Bronx bomber Giancarlo Stanton hit a 457-moon shot which left the bat at a blazing 111 mph, evening the game at 2 apiece. Stanton earned All-Star MVP honors.

“All full circle,” said Stanton post game. “Me playing in left as well you know, you always tried to get a ball thrown to me from whoever was playing left field when I was a kid. Just to be out there is so fun, so cool.”

On deck was Minnesota Twin Byron Buxton, who ended up hitting the game winning solo homer on a 2-1 fastball. These two have combined for 47 home runs so far in 2022.

The sun was shining at Chavez Ravine, the palm trees gently swaying in the breeze. This evoked a feeling of nostalgia, coupled with the scenery straight out of a beautiful painting made for a lifetime memory for the lucky fans in attendance. The Dodgers were supposed to host the All-Star Game in 2020, but COVID delayed that. Well as it turns out, 2022 was an even better year to host the game.

First, it coincides with Jackie Robinson’s 75th anniversary of breaking the color barrier in professional baseball on April 15, 1947. Actor Denzel Washington gave a moving tribute and speech at home plate. Than Mookie Betts helped the crowd sing happy birthday to Jackie’s widow, Rachel Robinson who turned 100.

All-Star weekend was a resounding success. Celebrating the past, present and future of the American Pasttime.