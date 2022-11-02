BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210™ will occur on Roxbury Park’s “Wiggly Field” located at 471 S. Roxbury Drive. The public is invited to bring their pets or adopt one through pet rescues that are participating at the event.

Presented by the Beverly Hills’ Community Services Department, Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210™ is a free event that features a pet parade, pet talent contest, pet-related and pet-friendly vendors, adoptions, food trucks and more!

The non-profit organization Operation Blankets of Love is holding a donation drive at the event and will be accepting donations of dog and cat foot and treats, and all size fleece or lightweight blankets for animals in need and animal rescues.

Free parking is available at Beverly Hills High School with pet-friendly shuttles to the Roxbury Park from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210 sponsors include: Honorable Mayor Lili Bosse and Jon Bosse, DoorDash and The Amanda Foundation.

For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/doggydaze. For media inquiries, contact Dana Beesen at 310-285-2530 or dbeesen@beverlyhills.org.